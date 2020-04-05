58 new coronavirus positive cases in Delhi, total reaches to 503

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): A total of 58 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Delhi on Sunday taking the total number of cases to 503 which includes seven deaths and 18 persons who have been discharged.

Out of the 58 new cases, 19 had attended Tablighi Jamaat event and three have history of international travel.

Of the 503 cases, 320 are from Markaz event, 61 have foreign travel history, 51 have contact history with an infected person and 71 cases are under investigation, Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed in a bulletin.

The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering including deaths in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana.

The total number of cases rose to 3,577 in India on Sunday, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Of them, 3219 are active cases, 274 have been cured or discharged. Eighty three deaths have been reported so far in the country. (ANI)

