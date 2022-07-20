58% of total work of Mumbai Coastal Road Project completed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday confirmed the progress of its highly ambitious Mumbai Coastal Road Project (South) and said 58 per cent of the total work has been completed so far.

A total of 107 hectares out of the total 111 hectares of reclamation have been completed constituting 97 per cent of the project. Similarly, 70 per cent of work on the sea wall has also been completed.

Out of the 175 monopiles to be constructed under the bridges, 40 per cent constituting 70 units.



Under the project, tunnels of 2.070 kilometres each are being constructed on both sides. The tunnel from Priyadarshini Park to Netaji Subhash Marg (Marin Drive) has already been completed, while 39 per cent of work on the tunnel on the other side has also been completed, officials informed.

The entire Mumbai Coastal Road Project is targeted to be completed by November 2023.

Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in its budget 2022-23 allocated Rs 3200 Crore for its ambitious Mumbai Coastal Road project.

The BMC had given the highest priority to the Mumbai Coastal Road project, even more than the Health budget amid the ongoing pandemic. As per BMC data, the Coastal road project got the highest share of Budget allocation by BMC for the year 2022-23 at 17 per cent followed by Health at 15 per cent, traffic and road at 12 per cent and bridges at 9 per cent, stormwater drains at 8 per cent and Goregaon-Mulund Link road at 7 per cent share of the total budget. (ANI)

