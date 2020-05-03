58 people test positive for COVID-19 in Andhra, state tally at 1583

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 3 (ANI): As many as 58 out of 6,534 test samples have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the state's coronavirus tally to 1,583, said the command control room on Sunday.

"As many as 6,534 samples were tested within the last 24 hours -- from 9 am on Saturday to 9 am on Sunday-- across Andhra Pradesh. 58 of them were detected corona positive," it said.

The highest number of cases was reported from Kurnool (30), followed by Guntur district (11).

At present, the state has 1,062 active COVID-19 cases. Moreover, 47 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours. A total of 488 people have been cured and discharged.

As no deaths have been reported, the COVID-19 death toll stands at 33. (ANI)

