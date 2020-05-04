58-year-old ASI dies of COVID-19 in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 (ANI): A 58-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) on Monday lost his life due to COVID-19 at Bharati Hospital in Pune.

"He was on the ventilator for the last 12 days. He was suffering from hypertension and obesity," said Dr Jitendra Oswal, Deputy Medical Director of Bharati Hospital.

A total of 139 new cases of coronavirus and eight deaths have been reported in Pune in the last 24 hours, according to official information. With this, the count of positive cases in the city has gone up to 2,051.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has identified 69 containment zones where all shops carrying essential services shall remain open between 10 am and 2 pm. (ANI)

