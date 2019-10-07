58,000 cases filtered for e-assessment: CBDT chairman

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman PC Mody on Monday said that 58,000 cases have been filtered for electronic assessment for the year 2018-19.

"By using the latest tools and technologies, we have filtered these 58,000 cases for e-assessment in 2018-19, based on risk analysis. Care has been taken that the cases belong to each category," Mody told reporters on the sidelines of an event to inaugurate the National Electronic Assessment Centre (NeAC).

"The timeline will be one year for the assessment until September 2020. The appointment of the staff of NeAC has been done. Wherever there is a need for third-party assessment, the cases will be assigned on an automated basis to someone in the system," he added.

Mody further said that this is a pilot scheme and based on the learnings the department gets from this analysis, they will implement the system from next year.

CBDT's NeAC initiative is a part of the Centre's efforts to reduce human discretion in assessments and scrutiny, which in turn will eliminate the possibilities of corruption, by leveraging new technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, video conferencing, telecommunication application software and mobile applications. (ANI)

