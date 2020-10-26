582 more COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 26 (ANI): Telangana has recorded 582 new COVID-19 cases, 1,432 recoveries and four deaths on Monday, taking total cases to 2,31,834, said the State Health Department.

The total number of cases includes 2,11,912 recoveries, 1,311 deaths and 18,611 active cases, according to the State Health Department.



Meanwhile, With 45,149 new COVID-19 cases, India's total cases surged to 79,09,960 on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 480 new deaths, the COVID-19 toll mounted to 1,19,014, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The number of total active COVID-19 cases stood at 6,53,717 after a decrease of 14,437 in the last 24 hours. Total cured cases stand at 71,37,229 with 59,105 new discharges in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

