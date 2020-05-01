583 new COVID-19 cases, 27 more deaths reported in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): 583 new cases and 27 deaths were reported in Maharashtra today.

"A total of 10,498 positive COVID-19 cases and 459 deaths have been reported in the state till date. The mortality rate stands at 4.37 per cent," Maharashtra Health Department said today.

A total of 35,043 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 8,889 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

There are 25,007 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present.

1,147 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date. (ANI)