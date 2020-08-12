5,834 new COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 11 (ANI): A total of 5,834 new COVID-19 cases and 118 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

The total count of cases in the state now stands at 3,08,649 including 52,810 active cases and 5,159 deaths. So far 2,50,680 people have recovered from the virus in the state.

India reported 53,601 new coronavirus cases and 871 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

