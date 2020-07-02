585 new COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, drive against communicable diseases launched

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): A total of 585 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, Additional Chief Secretary Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

There are 6,709 active cases, 16,629 discharged and 718 deaths as of today in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, Prasad said, "With 16,629 people cured so far in the state, the percentage of discharged patients stand at 69.12 per cent. There are 6,709 active cases and 718 people have lost their lives so far. A total of 585 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours."

He said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched an awareness campaign against communicable diseases in all the districts of the state.

"A communicable disease campaign has been started in the state. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched this campaign in all the 75 districts of the state through which awareness will be spread against communicable diseases," Prasad said.

"There will no waterlogging anywhere, fogging and cleaning will be done," added Prasad. (ANI)

