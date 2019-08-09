5.9 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal-India Border Region

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter Scale struck near Nepal-India Border Region, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

According to the IMD, the quake occurred at 6.10 pm on Friday and the epicentre of the quake was registered at a shallow depth of 39 kilometres.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property as a result of the quake.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

