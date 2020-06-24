59 new COVID-19 cases in Puducherry

Puducherry [India], June 24 (ANI): Puducherry on Wednesday reported 59 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 461.

The Health Department of union territory said that 176 patients have recovered after treatment and nine deaths have been reported due to the virus.

India's COVID-19 count reached 4,56,183 on Wednesday after the highest single-day spike of 15,968 cases. (ANI)

