59 people who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi quarantined in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): Fifty nine people who had attended Tablighi Jamaat gathering at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz in mid-March, have been quarantined in Indore, district's Chief Medical Officer on Friday said, adding that they have shown no symptoms of coronavirus infection as yet.

"59 people in Indore have been identified who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event. They have no symptoms of COVID-19 for now and have been placed under quarantine," Dr Praveen Jadia, Chief Medical Officer, Indore said.

Earlier today, 14 more COVID-19 cases were reported from Indore, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh to 89.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India on Friday rose to 2,547 including 162 cured or discharged and 62 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. (ANI)

