59% recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Uttar Pradesh is 59 per cent, a senior official said here on Saturday.

"Total 4,462 COVID-19 patients have recovered till date. The death toll in the state stands at 204. Recovery rate is at 59 per cent, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

According to Union Health Ministry, 7,284 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state. (ANI)

