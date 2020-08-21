5,986 COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): A total of 5,986 new COVID-19 cases and 116 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 3,61,435 in the state.

According to the health department, 5,742 recoveries were also reported on Thursday. The total number of cases includes 53,283 active cases, 3,01,913 recovered cases and 6,239 deaths till date.

India's coronavirus count breached the 28-lakh mark with 69,652 COVID-19 cases reported in the country on Thursday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With the latest spike, the total cases stand at 28,36,926 which is inclusive of 6,86,395 active cases, while 977 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported on Thursday in India taking the number of deaths to 53,866, it added.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients in the country stands at 20,96,665. (ANI)

