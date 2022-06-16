5G auction a huge milestone in development of technology: MoS Chandrasekhar

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): To boost digital connectivity, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the proposal of the Department of Telecommunications to conduct a spectrum auction through which spectrum will be assigned to the successful bidders for providing 5G services to public and enterprises.

Lauding the decision, Union MoS for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday said, "The announcement of 5G auction is a huge milestone in the development of technology, of telecom in India. As somebody who has been in telecom for over three decades, I have seen 2G, 3G, and 4G. There are many things that the 5G represents."

According to him, 5G is the future of wireless technologies and it will transform the internet.

"5G is the future of wireless technologies. It'll transform the internet. It is the 5th generation of wireless technologies but in actuality, the first-generation of intelligent wireless technologies where machines will communicate with machines as well as people communicating with people and machines," added the Union Minister.

Chandrasekhar said that the 5G connection will enable and empower 'digital nagriks'.

"It is a hugely transformational technology. It will deeply alter the internet as we know it in India. It will create & enable & empower 'digital nagriks' in a way that none of the existing technologies is able to do," he added.

"5G does a lot of things for the machine to machine & the smart manufacturing and enabling a lot of the ecosystem that is sitting outside the internet today and getting them integrated into the internet," the Minister of State added.



According to him, 5G is the 'future of mobile internet' in India. "It is the first time in the history of telecom was launched in India that India is not be going to be a consumer of technology we are going to produce the technology. India has tremendous capacity and capability that is being demonstrated in 5G space."

According to the Centre, the 5G test bed setup in 8 top technology institutes of India is speeding up the launch of domestic 5G technology in India.

India is soon to get a strong ecosystem for the launch of 5G services which will likely to about 10 times faster than 4G.

The PLI (Production-Linked Incentives) schemes for mobile handsets, telecom equipment and the launch of the India Semiconductor Mission are expected to help build a strong ecosystem for the launch of 5G services in the country.

Spectrum is an integral and necessary part of the entire 5G ecosystem.

The Centre believes the upcoming 5G services have the potential to create new-age businesses, generate additional revenue for enterprises and provide employment arising from the deployment of innovative use-cases and technologies.

A total of 72097.85 MHz of spectrum with a validity period of 20 years will be put to auction to be held by the end of July 2022. The auction will be held for spectrum in various Low (600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz), Mid (3300 MHz) and High (26 GHz) frequency bands. (ANI)

