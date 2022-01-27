5G lawsuit: Delhi HC reduces costs on Juhi Chawla from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, expunges observations made by single judge

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): The Delhi High Court's Division Bench on Thursday reduced the cost from 20 lakh to Rs 2 lakh on the actor- environmentalist Juhi Chawla and also expunged observations made by a Single Judge during the dismissal of a lawsuit filed against setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country.

The Division Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singhi also noted that the actress Juhi Chawla voluntarily accepted to be a part of the Delhi State Legal Service Authority (DSLSA) campaign related to women and children programmes.

Actress Juhi Chawla herself appeared in the hearing and said "I will be very happy to assist in any matter of public interest. I thank you for your interest in reducing the costs imposed on me. I would like to mention that I moved the suit for relief to my immediate family as well as all citizens in the entire country. I have been studying the effects of harmful radiation since 2010. Aspects related to my background and actions were totally ignored. It is a serious matter but it has been sidelined. I'm thankful that you acknowledged that the matter is serious, Juhi Chawla stated.

Secretary Kanwal Jeet Arora, Delhi Legal Services informed the high court that Juhi Chawla's performance in 'Gulab Gang' and 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke' was great and she can be a brand ambassador for campaigns for women and children designed by DSLSA.



Senior Advocate Salman Khurshid appeared for Chawla also said, "She would be very happy to help the Legal Services Authority."

In the appeal, Juhi Chawla and the other two appellants stated that the single bench order dismissing the suit is bad in law as a suit can only be dismissed once it has been allowed to be registered as a suit by the Court. The actor further stated that the single bench imposed costs on her even after plaint had not been permitted by him to make sure into a 'suit', and acting without jurisdiction, contrary to the law.

The appellant also challenged the single judge's finding that the motion was preferred only to gain publicity, whose motive was inferred by the learned single judge merely from the fact that Plaintiff had circulated the video-conferencing link of the High Court on her social media accounts which had resulted in the repeated disruption of the Court proceedings held on June 4, 2021.

Single Bench of Justice JR Midha had dismissed the lawsuit filed by actress-environmentalist Juhi Chawla and two other petitioners against the setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country. The bench of Justice JR Midha while passing the judgement had said that Plaintiffs (Juhi Chawla and the other two petitioners) abused the process of law and imposed costs of Rs 20 lakh on plaintiffs.

The court in its order said, "It appears that the suit was for publicity. Plaintiff Juhi Chawla circulated the link of the hearing on social media which created the disruption thrice. Delhi Police shall identify the persons and take action against those who created disruption." According to the petition, the plaintiffs sought direction from the "arrayed defendants" to certify that 5G technology is safe for humans and every type of living organism and to produce their studies regarding RF radiation in support. The spokesperson further said that if not already conducted, efficient research should also be conducted without the participation of private interests. (ANI)

