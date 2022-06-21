5G test bed to be set up at military engineering college in MP

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): An Indian 5G test bed will be established at a military engineering college in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow and it will facilitate the Indian Army to utilise the 5G technology for its operational use, especially along its borders.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the 5G test bed will be established by the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE) in Mhow in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.

"The test bed will facilitate the Indian Army to utilise the 5G technology for its operational use, especially along its borders," the ministry said.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate the same was signed between MCTE and IIT-M at a function in Chennai on Monday.

"The MoU signed will give an impetus to the induction of systems, devices and equipment using niche technology and also use of AI-based algorithms for enhancing capabilities of our Armed Forces," it said.

The Ministry further said that it will also promote collaborative and cooperative research and facilitate the exchange of ideas for the development of new technologies.

"It will encourage students, faculties and scientists for research in the area of 5G communications and development of military applications. A joint partnership between MCTE and IIT-Madras aims to accelerate the Indian Army's indigenisation efforts for achieving 'Atmanirbharta' in the fields of communications and provide a testing facility for Tri-Service and thus act as a catalyst for Research and Development," it said.



The Ministry said that under the ambit of the MoU, IIT Madras will provide consultancy, duly supported by research for feasibility studies and prototype development on 5G-enabled future communications.

Earlier on June 15, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the proposal to conduct a spectrum auction through which the spectrum will be assigned to the successful bidders for providing 5G services to the public and enterprises.

According to the Centre, 80 crore subscribers have access to broadband today compared to ten crore subscribers in 2014.

The 4G ecosystem created in the country is now leading to 5G indigenous development. The 5G test bed setup in 8 top technology institutes of India is speeding up the launch of domestic 5G technology in India.

The Department of Telecom issued the notice after the Union Cabinet approved a proposal.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Communications, it is expected that the Mid and High band spectrum will be utilised by Telecom Service Providers to roll-out 5G technology-based services capable of providing speed and capacities which would be about 10 times higher than what is possible through the current 4G services.

Spectrum is an integral and necessary part of the entire 5G eco-system. The upcoming 5G services have the potential to create new-age businesses, generate additional revenue for enterprises and provide employment arising from the deployment of innovative use-cases and technologies, according to an official statement released after the cabinet meeting.

As per the notice, all the available spectrum in 600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz, and 26 GHz bands is part of the auction. (ANI)

