6 arrested for spreading rumors on social media,inciting hatred among communities, says Tripura Police

Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 4 (ANI): Tripura Police said six persons have been arrested in connection with various incidents of communal violence in the state and several persons have been booked for spreading rumours with a view to create hatred between two religious groups in the backdrop of recent communal violence in the state.

"Cases have also been registered against some posts, persons for committing various offences. Yesterday, North Tripura district had arrested four persons finding them involved in spreading malicious propaganda with a view to creating hatred between two religious groups," tweeted Tripura Police on Thursday

The police said that some social media posts were trying to create doubts on the impartiality of Tripura Police.

"Some posts in social media projecting doubts on the impartiality of Tripura Police in taking action against the perpetrators of recent communal incidents have been noticed. It is reiterated that Police is investigating these cases in a complete impartial and lawful manner," the Police further said.

"Appropriate action is being taken against anyone found involved in these incidents. Tripura police has so far arrested 6 persons involved in various communal incident cases. Further investigation in these cases is going on," it added.



The police further appealed to everyone "not to believe unverified posts on social media and not to like/ retweet those posts since it amounts to rumour-mongering."

Police arrested four people on Wednesday, for spreading malicious propaganda with a view to creating hatred between two religious groups.

Tripura Inspector General (IG) Law and Order In-Charge Saurabh Tripathi had earlier said that fake photos and videos are being widely circulated on social media depicting the violence at Panisagar in Tripura, adding that these were being spread by some "anti-national" and "disturbing" elements.

Issuing a clarification he said, "No fire incident took place at any mosque in Tripura. The police have registered specific complaints and started probing on whatever had happened. And, regarding the malicious campaign in social media, cases were also registered".

Earlier, DIG Northern Range Lalhimnga Darlong, said, "Exaggerated and perverted rumours were being spread in social media that could spread high tensions between two religious communities."

He, however, said that some miscreants indulged in violence as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad carried out a protest procession against the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

"The police acted immediately and brought the situation under control. The investigation has already started and additional security personnel from TSR, CRPF and BSF have been deployed in the area. Additional manpower has been brought from other districts as well to ensure full-proof security in the area," the DIG had said. (ANI)

