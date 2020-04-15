6 arrested in Andhra Pradesh for illegally ferrying 498 liquor bottles

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): During the course of a search operation carried out in Janardanavaram village in Chatrayi Mandal of Krishna district, police seized 498 liquor bottles and arrested 6 persons.

According to Circle Inspector P Srinivas, the search operation was carried out on Tuesday based on a tip-off about illegal transport of liquor bottles while the nationwide lockdown is in place.

"We received a tip-off about liquor bottles being transported illegally. Accordingly, our team went to a place in Janardanavaram village at around 4 am. Chatrayi Sub-Inspector Srimannarayana, Special Branch Sub-Inspector Satish and team caught six persons going on three motorcycles. They were bringing 498 quarter bottles from Venkatapuram village in Telangana to Janardanavaram village in Andhra Pradesh," Srinivas said.

The three motorcycles used by the accused were also seized by the police team. (ANI)

