6 arrested in Delhi, Police bust fake insurance racket after man cheated of Rs 75 lakh

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): In a joint operation Delhi Police Cyber Cell in collaboration with Mumbai Police arrested six pesons and busted a fake insurance policy racket after scamsters allegedly duped a man of Rs 75 lakh recently.

Based on a case filed by a senior citizen in Central Cyber, Worli in Mumbai in which the complainant alleged that he was cheated by some impersonators to a tune of Rs 75 Lakh against an insurance policy of a prominent company.

The scamsters, employees of an alleged call centre, got hold of information of his insurance policy and contacted him and asked him to transfer money to different in different bank accounts as and when directed by the fraudsters. The cheated amount was received by the fraudsters in their personal accounts, police said.



A team of Mumbai police officials arrived in Delhi on August 9 and approached senior officers for assistance after which a joint operation was launched.

After dedicated and exhaustive efforts officials of Cyber Cell, Crime Branch, Delhi on the basis of technical surveillance and physical efforts were able to zero down the locations of the fraudsters and finally apprehended them from the area of Najafgarh and Kirti Nagar in the national capital.

Police said that four of the arrested accused persons were working in the alleged call centre. Interrogation of accused revealed that they contacted potential customers after duty hours on the basis of their profile on Google (like ITRs and policy amount).

The accused have been identified as Harshit Chikara, Prasoon Kumar Sinha, Adnan Khan, Sourabh, Mohit Mittal, and Pankaj Shah. (ANI)

