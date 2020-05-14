6 BSF personnel who tested COVID-19 positive in Kolkata discharged after recovery

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) Director General SS Deswal on Wednesday said that the six BSF personnel who had accompanied a central inter-ministerial team visiting West Bengal, and had tested positive for COVID19 in Kolkata, have been discharged after recovering from the coronavirus infection.

"Six personnel of Border Security Force, who accompanied a central inter-ministerial team during its visit to West Bengal, had tested positive for COVID-19 in Kolkata. They have been discharged from hospital after recovering today," Deswal told ANI.

"Our jawans are alert regarding coronavirus. All precautions and safety drills are followed. It is important that senior officers talk with jawans regarding the pandemic and clear their doubts among them. Middle-level officers are also meeting the jawans," he said.

The DG BSF said that he was in Jaisalmer and had inspected BOPs and the international border. "I met officers and jawans there. The morale of our jawans is very high and they remain alert in securing our borders," he said.

When asked about infiltration across the border by Pakistan, the DG BSF said, "In the summer season, terrorists try to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir via riverine areas as they became accessible due to melting of snow in summer."

"In most cases, terrorists are destructed at launching pads across the border. We are capable to thwart any attempt of any intrusion," he added. (ANI)

