Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Six civilians were injured after Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation on Friday morning along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar Sector, Kupwara by firing mortars and other weapons, according to Chinar Corps, Indian Army.
Indian Army is giving a befitting response. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
6 civilians injured in Pak firing along LoC in J-K's Kupwara
ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2020 16:44 IST
