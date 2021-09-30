6 cops suspended after death of Kanpur businessman in Gorakhpur hotel raid

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 30 (ANI): As many as six policemen were suspended for negligence during a raid at a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, in which a 38-year-old property dealer from Kanpur died, said police.

The incident happened on Monday when victim Manish Gupta along with his friend had gone to Gorakhpur for some work.

"Six police personnel have been suspended for negligence during a raid at a hotel room, in which a man was injured. He was later hospitalised but succumbed to injuries. The matter to be probed by SP North," said Gorakhpur Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada.

The family of the Kanpur-based businessman has alleged that he was beaten to death by police during the raid at the hotel.





"I will put forth my demands before the chief minister. My husband was killed by six policemen on duty," said Meenakshi Gupta, wife of Manish Gupta in Kanpur.

Kanpur District Magistrate Vishakh Aiyar said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be meeting the victim's family members during his visit to Kanpur today.

Asim Arun, Kanpur Police Commissioner said that the family of the victim has put forth three demands to the authorities - transfer of the case to Kanpur, Rs 50 lakh in compensation, and a government job.

Meanwhile, the police said that an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh has been given to the family of the businessman. (ANI)

