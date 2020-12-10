A visual from the incident. (Photo/ANI)
6 dead after car falls into well in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur

ANI | Updated: Dec 09, 2020 10:27 IST


Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 9 (ANI): Six people died while three were safely rescued after a car fell into a well in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, on Tuesday.

The family members traveling in a car were heading to attend a wedding when the incident occurred in the Maharajpur police station area here.
"The car fell into a well following which six people died, the bodies have been sent for post-mortem," said ZY Khan in-charge Maharajpur police station.
Maharajpur Police reached the spot soon after the accident took place. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

