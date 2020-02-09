6 dead and 40 injured after bus catches fire in Odisha

Brahmapur(Odisha) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): At least 6 persons died and around 40 passengers were injured on Sunday when the bus caught fire after coming in contact with a live electric wire in Ganjam district, Brahmapur.

Vijaya Amrut Kulange, Ganjam DM, said, "A bus at Golanthara, in Ganjam district of Bhramapur, caught fire when it came in contact with 11 kV live electric wire. In the incident, six people died and 40 passengers sustained burnt injuries."

He also added that the injured have been sent to MKCG Medical College and the death toll may rise as the condition of several passengers is still critical.

Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera has ordered a high-level inquiry.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)