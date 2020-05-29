6 deaths, 131 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 28 (ANI): Six deaths and 131 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 7,947 on Thursday, the state Health Department said.

"There are 131 more COVID-19 positive cases with 6 deaths reported from the state," said the Health Department. Four people have recovered from the infection.

Out of the total cases, 3,202 cases are active whereas 4,566 COVID-19 patients have recovered as of Thursday.

The maximum number of cases have been reported from Jhalawar (69), followed by Pali (13) And Bharatpur (12). (ANI)

