6 deaths, 422 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Six deaths and 422 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Rajasthan on Friday, according to a bulletin by the State Health Department.

The health bulletin said that the total number of 49,418 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state so far, while 16,51,221 samples have been tested.

Of the six deaths, two each were reported from Bharatpur and Nagaur district and one each was reported from Alwar and Dholpur.

On the other hand, 164 of the new positive cases were reported from Alwar district alone and 49 were reported from Jaipur, 45 from Ajmer and 44 from Sikar district. (ANI)

