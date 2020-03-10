6-decade-old sheep farm auctioned in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 10 (ANI): The decade-old sheep farm was auctioned by authorities here on Tuesday with an aim to preserve the Dachigam national park and wildlife.

"As we are currently experiencing global warming, it is our social and moral responsibility that we contribute to the cause because we humans as a race are being affected by this," one of the bidders told ANI.

The sheep farm that has been already relocated to Khimber and the building of the sheep farm has been auctioned by the Wildlife Department.

"There was a sheep farm here before which has been shifted by the wildlife department," the government auctioneer told ANI.

The park has been a protected area since 1910, first under the care of Maharaja of Jammu & Kashmir and later under the observation of the concerned government authorities. It was upgraded and declared a National Park in 1951.

The park is the only habitat for the highly endangered Hangul or Kashmir stag, Himalayan black bear, leopard, and the rare snow leopard, which is seen in the upper regions. (ANI)

