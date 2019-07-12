Six dead in Assam floods

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 12 (ANI): As many as six people have lost their lives in Assam till July 12, where the flood situation is grim with as many as 21 districts of the state being affected in the flooding, official sources said on Friday.

Among those affected by the swelling waters of river Brahmaputra and its tributaries include Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Darning, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Goalpara, Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon, Golaghat, Majuli, Jorhat, Sivsagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia in last 24 hours, according to an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report.

Incessant downpour in the state has led to a flood like situation.

The Brahmaputra River is currently flowing above the danger level at Nimati Ghat in Jorhat.

Dikhow, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Puthimari and Beki rivers are also flowing above the danger level.

Excess water from the Ronganodi Hydro Electric Project has been released in Lakhimpur district, adding to the woes of the people. (ANI)