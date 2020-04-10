6 drug peddlers arrested in Bathinda

Bhatinda (Punjab) [India], April 10 (ANI): Police have arrested six drug peddlers and recovered 563 gms of heroin from their possession here, said Gursharan Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bathinda Special Task Force, on Friday.

These peddlers were found using fake curfew passes for their movement amid the COVID-19 lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the deadly virus. (ANI)

