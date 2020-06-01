6 drug suppliers arrested in Punjab, heroin worth Rs 18 cr seized

SAS Nagar (Punjab) [India], June 1 (ANI): SAS Nagar Police on Monday said that it arrested six drug suppliers and seized heroin worth Rs 18 crore.

In a press statement, the police said that the accused drug suppliers have been identified as Anjul Sodhi, a resident of Sirsa in Haryana, Parivar Singh, a resident of village Ballomajra in SAS Nagar, Ravi Verma, a resident of Sunny Enclave in Kharar, Dalvinder Singh, a resident of Village Khehra Kalan, SAS Nagar and Neelu, a resident of Sirsa.

The interrogation of the accused resulted in the arrest of another heroin supplier, a Nigerian named David, police said.

SP (Investigation) Harmandeep Singh Haans said that the Inspector Rajesh Kumar of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Staff, Kharar had, on a tip-off, registered a case under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Police Station, City Kharar. Police teams were checking the vehicles at Village Chhajjumajra Road on May 28 when two car-borne people tried to escape on seeing the police party but were nabbed.

"A Swift car and a Chevrolet along with 1 kg 300 grams heroin and Rs 1 lakh drug money was seized from the five accused, and 2 kg 200 grams of heroin was seized from David on May 31 from Delhi. So, the total quantity of heroin seized comes to 3 kg and 500 grams whose price in the international market is Rs 18 crore," police said in a statement.

According to the police, the accused were active for a long time in Punjab, Chandigarh and Haryana and were supplying heroin.

"One of the accused Balwinder Singh is supplying heroin since last four years and has two cases registered against him at Police Station Sardulgarh and Police Station City Sirsa under NDPS Act and another case under Section 420. He along with Anjul Sodhi and Neelu used to bring heroin from Delhi and sell the same at very high prices. Another accused Ravi Verma and Parivar Singh used to supply their consignment in Mohali and Chandigarh areas," the police said. (ANI)

