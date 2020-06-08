6 held for killing leopard in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 8 (ANI): At least six accused persons have been arrested in connection with the killing of a leopard in Katahbari area of Gorchuk, Guwahati Police said on Sunday.

"In connection with the killing of a leopard in Katahbari, Nizarapar area, today Gorchuk PS Case no 315/2020 has been registered and police has arrested 6 accused persons," Guwahati Police said in a tweet.

Further investigation is on.

Efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused persons, said police.

The leopard was beaten to death by locals in Katahbari area of Gorchuk on Sunday. Teeth and nails of the leopard were removed after it was killed. (ANI)

