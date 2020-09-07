6 held for stealing aviation oil in Sonipat

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], September 7 (ANI): A team of Delhi Police's Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday busted a gang involved in the theft of aviation oil from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) pipelines in Haryana's Sonipat.

Police have arrested six members of the gang and seized one tanker truck, 1100 litres of aviation fuel, Rs 60,000 cash among other items.

According to the police the accused have been identified as, Samay Pal (46) resident of Nihal Vihar, Mukesh (38) resident of Vill-Mundka, Sanjay (44) resident of Kanjawala, Himanshu (20) resident of Itawa in Uttar Pradesh, Avlesh (27) resident of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh and Sanjay Dhawan (48) resident of Paschim Vihar.

The police said that all were apprehended when they were making a deal to sell the stolen Aviation Oil to one receiver namely Sanjay Dhawan in Nihal Vihar area at his godown.

"One Tanker Truck used for transportation of stolen Aviation Oil from IOCL pipeline, 1100 liter Aviation Fuel or Oil, Instruments used for making hole in IOCL Pipe Line, One Santro Car used in the crime, Rs. 60,000 Cash, One Generator and Oil Pipe used in the crime have been seized and an FIR has been registered under section 285/336/379/411/120B/34 IPC, 3/4 PDPP Act & 15/16 Petroleum and Minerals Pipeline Act. The investigation is in progress," said police. (ANI)