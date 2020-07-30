6 held in connection with District judge and his son's death in Betul

Betul (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): Betul Police have arrested six people including a woman who was an acquaintance of Additional District and Sessions judge Mahendra Kumar Tripathi, in connection with Tripathi and his son's death due to suspected food poisoning, said Simala Prasad, Superintendent of Police (SP).

"Investigation has revealed that ADJ was advised by Sandhya (woman criminal) from Chhindwara to resort to tantra-mantra (black magic) for removing family strife and good health following which exchange of flour took place between them," said Prasad.

"ADJ had been helping caused by money several times in the last 10 years. According to prima facie, ADJ was mounting pressure to return the money. A case has been registered against six people under sections 302, 307," she added.

According to the police, details about the poison mixed in flour would be revealed after the reports of samples arrive.

Police have revealed that Sandhya had come to Betul two days before the incident occurred. The police will present all the accused in the District Court on Thursday.

Betul's Additional District and Sessions judge Mahendra Kumar Tripathi and his son died due to suspected food poisoning, the police said on July 27.

"MK Tripathi, Additional District and Sessions Judge of Betul, died during treatment at a hospital after he suffered a paralytic attack. His son died on way to hospital. The judge had earlier complained about some issue with flour they're consuming," said Betul sub-divisional officer of Police (SDoP) Vijay Punj.

Punj said the health of the judge and his son started deteriorating after he ate dinner prepared by his wife on July 21.

Punj said, "After the judge reached the house, he along with his two sons ate food prepared by his wife on July 21. First, the youngest son reported vomiting. After which, they all started feeling uneasy."

"Thereafter, they consulted a doctor, who prescribed some medicines. However, their health started deteriorating again. On July 24, he was shifted to a Nagpur hospital. The judge then died on July 26 at 5 am and his son too died," he said. (ANI)

