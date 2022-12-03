6 Indore Law College professors relieved of duties for 5 days after ABVP complaint

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 3 (ANI): Six professors at the Law College in Indore were relieved of their duties for five days for investigation on a complaint by BJP's students' wing, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Principal Inam Ur Rehman said on Friday.

The ABVP alleged that the teachers had been promoting religious fanaticism, making wrong comments on great personalities, army and promoting 'love Jihad' on the college campus.

The president of the ABVP in the college, Dipendra Thakur said, "We had reported to the college authorities that professors made wrong comments against the great personalities and the army in their classes. A signature campaign was conducted against the (Centre's) New Education Policy (NEP). There is also the matter of promoting love-Jihad in the college. One of these professors even called a girl students over to a cafe, clicked pictures with her and asked them to visit a pub."



"One of the girls complained to the principal but no action was taken. Later, they told us and we submitted a memorandum to the principal, listing our demands," he added.

The Principal said, "A few ABVP students arrived here and started raising slogans. They were demanding suspension of the teachers. Such incidents have never happened in the college before. No Love Jihad cases have ever been were reported in the college."

However, on the ABVP's complaint, an independent committee was put together to probe the charges against the professors.

The six facukty members were identified as Prof Amik Khokhar, Dr Mirza Mojiz Baig, Dr Firoz Ahmed Mir, Prof Suhail Ahmed Vani, Prof Milind Kumar Gautam and Dr Purnima Bise.

They were temporarily relieved of their duties so that the probe can go on unhindered, the Principal said, adding that further action would be taken on the basis of investigation. (ANI)

