6 injured after helicopter crash-lands in Kedarnath during take off

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Six passengers were injured after UTair India helicopter crash-landed during take-off at the Kedarnath helipad.

The helicopter was taking off from Kedarnath when its rear part hit the ground.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Kedarnath, said that the pilot and all the six passengers were evacuated.

The helicopter, it said, crash-landed "due to technical fault". (ANI)

