6 injured in firing in Hardoi

Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Six persons including 5 women were injured after a father-son duo on Monday fired upon a group of people.

The incident is of Maholia Shivpal Village, which comes under the jurisdiction of Kotwali Dehat Police Station in Hardoi and according to police, the duo fired following an argument over a trivial issue.

Arvind Gupta, the neighbour of the accused said to ANI: "Ramu Gupta cleaned his tank but when we complained that the dirt from their tank has clogged the drain, he along with his son Vishal Gupta started firing on the people from the roof of their house. 6 People including 5 women were injured in this incident."

All the injured have been admitted to the district hospital.

Police have recovered the guns and are searching for the accused who are absconding.

Amit Kumar, SP Hardoi said: "All the injured are undergoing treatment in the district hospital. The condition of all of them is out of danger. We have recovered the licensed gun from the home of the accused. We have registered a complaint against them and are searching for their whereabouts."

Further, an investigation is underway (ANI)

