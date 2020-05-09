6 ITBP personnel test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Six Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Six new COVID19 positive cases reported in the last 24 hours; till now, a total of 100 personnel (all in Delhi) have tested positive for COVID19," ITBP said.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi has 6,318 COVID-19 cases, including 2,020 cured/discharged/migrated and 68 deaths. (ANI)

