6 key Bills introduced in Andhra Assembly

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Six key Bills were introduced in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Monday.

A bill has been introduced in the Assembly that reserves 75 per cent of jobs for locals in all industries, including units, factories, joint ventures and projects set up under public-private partnership mode in the state.

Another bill gives 50 per cent reservations to backward classes, Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in nominated posts and state corporations, boards, societies, trusts and agricultural market yards was tabled in the House.

A bill proposing 50 per cent reservation to women in government-nominated contracts and service contracts was also introduced in the House.

A bill providing 50 per cent reservations to backward classes, SCs and STs in government-nominated contracts and service contracts was tabled in the Assembly.

Two bills -- reservation of 50 per cent seats for women in government-nominated posts and set up a permanent commission for backward classes -- were also introduced in the House.

The ongoing first session of the state Assembly had started on June 12. (ANI)

