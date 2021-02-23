6 killed, 3 injured in road mishap in Bihar's Katihar

Katihar (Bihar) [India], February 23 (ANI): Six members of a family were killed and three others were injured when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on National Highway 31 in Bihar's Katihar on Tuesday morning, the police informed.



According to the police, the accident took place near the Kursela police station area.

The three injured are in critical condition and currently undergoing treatment at the primary health centre in Kursela, said the police.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

