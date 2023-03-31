6 killed in road accident in Haryana's Hisar

Hisar (Haryana) [India], March 31 (ANI): Six people died in a car accident while one got critically injured after a speeding car rammed into a tree at in Adampur police station area of the Hisar district, said police.



The incident happed near Neem Adda over Adampur-Agroha road on Thursday late night when the speeding overturned after ramming into a tree and an electric pole. The injured youth is undergoing treatment at Maharaja Agrasen Medical College in Agroha.

According to the information received, all youths were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony from Utsav Garden in Adampur and are said to be residents of Kishangarh, Khara and Barwala villages of Adampur block.

Deceased youths were identified as Sagar, Shobhit, Arvid, Abhinav, Deepak and Ashok while Bhunesh, who is critically injured is a resident of Rajasthan. Police is probing the matter to know to ascertain the exact cause behind accident. (ANI)

