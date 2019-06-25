6 live rounds seized from passenger at Ahmedabad airport

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Jun 25 (ANI): CISF personnel on Tuesday seized six live rounds of .32 calibre bullets from a passenger during the security check at the Ahmedabad airport.

The accused identified as Md Jasmin, who bound for Lucknow by IndiGo flight 6E-244, was handed over to the Airport Police Station after he could not produce any valid document or licence. (ANI)

