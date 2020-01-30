6-member BJP panel submits report to Nadda on Chaibasa massacre, seeks CBI probe

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], Jan 30 (ANI): The six-member committee constituted by BJP national president JP Nadda to look into the gruesome murder of seven villagers in Chaibasa, Jharkhand, has submitted its report.

In the report, the members have demanded the case be transferred to the CBI as they have no faith in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the state government.

The BJP has also demanded that Rs 20 lakh compensation and a job should be given to the kin of those who were murdered.

Kidnapped from Buru-Gulikera village under Gudri police station of Chaibasa, seven people were killed on January 19.

Nadda formed a six-member committee headed by national general secretary Arun Singh to look into the matter and submit a report. The committee also included Jasvantsinh Bhabhi, Nilkanth Singh Munda, Bharti Pawar, Samir Oraon, John Barla, and Gomti Sai.

According to members of the committee, the state government barred them from reaching the spot as the government has 'much to hide.'

"The Congress leaders also went there and they were given protection. We were stopped as Section 144 was imposed. We have submitted our report to Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah. Conspiracy should be exposed," said Sameer Oraon, Rajya Sabha BJP MP.

Citing the sequence of events, the BJP MP said the alleged Pathalgadis tried to convince villagers of not accepting the Constitution and government facilities like ration and house but tribals didn't listen to them.

"Tribals were murdered. The Chief Minister went there and said that those who killed and those who got killed are his people. I want to tell him criminal has no caste," added Oraon.

The BJP has also alleged the JMM government is trying to promote anti-social elements in the state.

"When Raghubar Das was the Chief Minister, Pathalgadi members were booked but Hemant Ji has decided to take the cases back giving a boost to those not believing in the Constitution. He is trying to divert the attention by calling it a case of personal enmity. The Congress too did not utter a word for those who lost their family members," added the MP, stating that they have shared these details with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Nilkant Singh Munda, BJP MLA in Jharkhand, said: "We have recommended a CBI inquiry. The incident is painful. That is why Nadda Ji constituted the team," he said.

"We went there but the state government imposed Section 144. We were stopped from reaching the spot. It seems the state government wants to hide facts. No one is safe in Jharkhand. We tried to collect facts but the government did not allow," added Munda. (ANI)

