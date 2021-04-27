6-member committee formed to probe death of 4 COVID-19 patients at Maharashtra's Vedanta hospital

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday informed that a six-member high-level committee has been constituted to investigate the death of four COVID-19 patients at Vedanta hospital in Thane.



Earlier, four COVID-19 patients died at Vedanta hospital in Thane early morning after which an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause of their death, Thane Municipal Corporation informed. (ANI)

