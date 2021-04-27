Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)

6-member committee formed to probe death of 4 COVID-19 patients at Maharashtra's Vedanta hospital

ANI | Updated: Apr 26, 2021 22:08 IST


Thane (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday informed that a six-member high-level committee has been constituted to investigate the death of four COVID-19 patients at Vedanta hospital in Thane.

"A six-member high-level committee has been constituted to investigate the death of four COVID-19 patients at Vedanta hospital. The committee will submit its report by evening," said Shinde.
Thane Municipal Corporation said, "On the orders of the Thane collector, a committee has been formed to investigate the death of four COVID-19 patients at Vedanta hospital."
Earlier, four COVID-19 patients died at Vedanta hospital in Thane early morning after which an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause of their death, Thane Municipal Corporation informed. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl