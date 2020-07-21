6 members of family succumb to COVID-19 in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Dhanbad (Jharkhand) [India], July 21 (ANI): Six members of a family in Jharkhand's Dhanbad have succumbed to COVID-19, officials said.

"Six aged members of a family have died due to COVID-19. Two more members of the same family have tested positive, but their condition is stable. We are doing their contact tracing," Gopal Das, Civil surgeon, Dhanbad told reporters.

An 88-year-old woman passed away at a nursing home in Bokaro on July 4. Later, her sons who were 65 years old, 67 years old, 72 years old, 70 years old, and 60 years old died within a span of 10 days at different COVID-19 hospitals. (ANI)

