6 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Kerala, total tally 12

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 10 (ANI): Kerala on Tuesday confirmed six more cases of novel coronavirus, taking the total number of people affected by COVID-19 in the state to 12, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Announcing a high alert across the state, including a ban on all official public functions, Pinarayi after a special meeting of the state cabinet, told media persons that appeal will be put out to people to avoid all public gatherings.

The chief minister instructed that classes and examinations for students till Class 7 in schools in the state to be cancelled and also shut till March 31 all vacation classes, tuition classes, anganwadis and madrasas.

"Exams for classes 8th,9th and 10th standard will, however, continue as per schedule. Legal steps will be initiated against those hiding their travel history. All people returning from COVID 19 countries should report to health authorities. Screening facilities at airports will be strengthened", said Vijayan adding that surveillance system will be strengthened across the state.

Chief Minister said that the number of sample testing labs will also be increased.

"Strict action will be taken against those spreading rumours and fake news. For those flying in and out of the airports in Kerala, passenger manifest to be collected from airlines. Availability of Sanitisers and masks will be ensured, " he said.

The chief minister also urged people to avoid crowded places like visiting cinema theatres, temples, mosques, churches and to avoid all festivals of public gathering.

He also urged people to stay away from visiting the Sabarimala Temple but normal rituals will take place in the temple.

Till Monday according to official estimates 45 people had tested positive for the deadly coronavirus infection across India. (ANI)