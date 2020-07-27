6 more COVID-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar

Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) [India], July 27 (ANI): A total of six new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Monday, taking the coronavirus tally in the Union Territory to 324.

"Six new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the last 24 hours. Total cases here rise to 324, including 182 patients who were discharged after recovering from the disease," said Andaman and Nicobar Administration.

No deaths have been reported due to the infection so far. (ANI)

