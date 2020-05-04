6 more COVID-19 cases in Bihar, state tally reaches 523

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 4 (ANI): Six more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Bihar, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 523, state Principal Secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar said on Monday.

Earlier today, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that stranded people of Bihar, including migrants and students, coming back to the state via special trains will not have to pay for rail tickets and their fare will be paid by the state government. (ANI)

