6 more COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 14 (India): With six more COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh, the tally for coronavirus has reached 514 in the state on Sunday, said the state Health Department.

Of 1,217 people tested in the state, 247 resulted negative while 964 test results are still awaited.

The total count includes 187 active cases, 309 recovered cases and six deaths so far.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported 3,20,922 coronavirus cases in the country as of June 14. (ANI)

