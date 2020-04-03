Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 3 (ANI): Six more people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, taking the total number of cases in the state to 16.
According to the Directorate of Health Services, "six new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the state today, taking the total number of positive cases here to 16." (ANI)
6 more COVID-19 positive cases in U'khand, total rises to 16
ANI | Updated: Apr 03, 2020 22:34 IST
Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 3 (ANI): Six more people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, taking the total number of cases in the state to 16.